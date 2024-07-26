CrowdStrike have confirmed "over 97% of systems are back online, a week after a global IT outage.

The cybersecurity firm’s software update last Friday (19.07.24) hit 8.5 million devices worldwide - causing chaos for TV stations, airlines, banks and hospitals, amongst others - but now it almost all of them have been restored.

In a new post on LinkedIn, CrowdStrike boss George Kurtz paid tribute to the "tireless efforts" of customers and staff.

He wrote: "I am deeply sorry for the disruption this outage has caused and personally apologize to everyone impacted.

"While I can’t promise perfection, I can promise a response that is focused, effective, and with a sense of urgency,

But he also noted the work to fix all devices is "not yet complete" and pledged the firm are "committed to restoring every impacted system".

He wrote: “To our customers still affected, please know we will not rest until we achieve full recovery...

"Our recovery efforts have been enhanced thanks to the development of automatic recovery techniques and by mobilizing all our resources to support our customers. We published a preliminary incident report (PIR) detailing how this happened and the measures we’re taking to prevent such incidents in the future.

"CrowdStrike is committed to building on our mission to stop breaches, with a renewed focus on customer controls and resilience. Customer obsession has always been our guiding principle, and this experience has only strengthened our resolve."

He concluded by thanking customers for their attitude during the outage.

He added: "Thank you for your patience, support, and trust."