Brandi Glanville is "miserable and depressed" due to a skin condition.

The 51-year-old star has spoken about suffering from angiodema - a swelling in the deep layers of the skin and other tissues - and believes it is due to stress stemming from her stint on 'Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip', and she's claimed the problem has got so bad, she is unable to work.

Sharing a photo of her swollen cheek, Brandi wrote on X: “This is why I'm miserable and depressed :(

"I'm not even gonna share the picture of when it sinks in. Stress will kill you. How is your wealth? Take care of yourself people, thank you Bravo.

"I couldn't even work if I wanted to at this point.”

Brandi previously told how the problem has left her struggling to eat and speak.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight' about the "worst year of [her] life", she said: "I've had some health issues that have affected my ability to talk. My ability to taste food, my face basically would swell up, like I would have anaphylactic shock, go into anaphylactic shock constantly and I saw seven doctors and their answer to it was it was stress-induced angioedema."

Brandi regrets having taken her "health for granted" and feared she'd never "feel the same again".

She said: "I just want to be healthy. I have taken my health for granted.

"I cried on my birthday. It was on November 16th. I cried the whole night and I thought that was my new normal. I was just never gonna look the same or feel the same. I was just gonna be this giant pumpkin head and like my mouth even now I get tired of talking. So I didn't do my podcast for several months because I would just have to stop and take breaks. It's insane. I took my health for granted."

The former model believes the condition was sparked by the stress of accusations made by 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star Caroline Manzo, who alleged sexual misconduct including groping during the filming of 'Ultimate Girls Trip', which led to Brandi being removed from the show, though she has denied the allegations.

Brandi has since hired a legal team and accused producers of fostering an unsafe working environment by encouraging excessive drinking.

Her lawyers claimed in a letter that she had been "subjected to a vicious media campaign based on false allegations of sexual misconduct" and the "character assassination" has led to "financial ruin" for her.

Additionally, presenter Andy Cohen was cleared in an investigation into claims of misconduct made against him by Brandi after she accused him of sexual harassment and claimed he invited her to watch him have sex with 'Below Deck' castmember Kate Chastain.

Her lawyers also sent a letter to Bravo's parent company NBCUniversal, Warner Bros. and production company Shed Media in February claiming he made the advance in an inappropriate recording which he sent her in 2022.

Andy later said sorry for the "inappropriate" clip and insisted the reality TV favourite was "in on the joke".