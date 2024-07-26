Taylor Swift did her own hair and make-up for the promotional material that went with her two lockdown albums ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’.

The 34-year-old singer released the records as surprises for fans during Covid and opened up about the secrets of their making during her ‘Eras Tour’ stop at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany.

She told fans: “I started making ‘Folklore’ about two days into the pandemic.

“It was just, like, such a challenge for us as creators, but it was so fulfilling.

“Then came time to take some pictures for the album. You can’t have hair and makeup, you can’t have wardrobe, you have to just do it yourself.

“So I called my friend who has some woods behind her house and was like, ‘Can I take some pictures in your forest?’ And she said, ‘Yes’.

“I ordered all these nightgowns online and brought them, and then did my own hair and makeup… just was like, ‘Guess I’ll braid it? I don’t know’.”

The shots of her sporting the look were captured by photographer Beth Garrabrant, and showed Taylor with two braided buns.

‘Folklore’ was released on 24 July, 2020 and months later on 11 December the same year, Taylor surprised her fans again by releasing her ninth studio album ‘Evermore’.

Taylor also told fans making albums is usually a “collaborative” process, but that in lockdown she had to find new ways to create with producers Jack Antonoff, 40, and Aaron Dessner, 48, at a distance.

Taylor took the lead on songwriting and recording at home, while Jack and Aaron helped via phone.

Taylor mentioned her hair again in an Instagram post after her Hamburg show, saying it had unlocked her “fuzzy” look.

Her ‘Eras Tour’ is heading to Munich on Saturday (27.07.24) and Sunday.

She will then travel to Austria and Poland for performances throughout early August, with the European leg of Taylor’s record-breaking concluding with a five-night stint in London, after she did three nights in the capital earlier this summer.