Kristin Cavallari was "afraid" of eating carrots amid her diet struggles.

The 37-year-old beauty feels she's currently in the "best shape" of her entire life - but Kristin used to agonise about her diet.

Speaking to Bustle, Kristin shared: "I’m eating the most carbs I ever have.

"There was a period of my life where I would not go near a carb. I was even afraid of carrots for a while because I was doing keto coupled with intermittent fasting, and I actually think it messed up my metabolism, and it took me a year to stabilise.

"Now this freedom with food has been really nice."

Kristin first rose to fame on 'Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County', and she now considers the TV show to have been a learning experience for her.

She explained: "We were very young to have our lives manipulated like that. I’m not complaining about it. I’m so thankful for the show. I think it can be both things - I can feel like we were taken advantage of, and I can also be thankful for it.

"At that age, 17, 18, no one really knows who they are, but it definitely made me be like, ‘I am not that girl on TV, but if there’s even a slight part of me that is, I know that I don’t want to be that.’ So maybe it actually was a blessing in disguise and made me be a nicer person in general."

Earlier this year, an insider revealed that Kristin is "the happiest she’s ever been".

The reality star is loving life with her boyfriend, Mark Estes, while her three children - Camden, 11, Jaxon, ten, and Saylor, eight - are also doing great.

The source told PEOPLE: "Everything is so good with Mark and he’s great with her kids. They have a lot of fun together. It’s honestly the happiest her friends have seen her in the past ten years."