Lea Michele's latest pregnancy experience has been "very different" to her first.

The 37-year-old actress is expecting her second child with husband Zandy Reich, and Lea has now revealed how her two pregnancies have differed.

The Hollywood star - who already has son Ever, three, with Zandy - told PEOPLE: "It was an incredibly different experience, being pregnant with Ever. We were in California, and we were in a pandemic.

"So it was a lot of just hanging out at home and very minimal activity. And now, it's New York, it's the busy streets. I'm working, I'm a mom, and it's very different."

Lea loves that she's now able to share her pregnancy experience with her friends and family.

She explained: "None of my friends saw me pregnant, ever.

"You know, my best friend, Jonathan [Groff], never saw me pregnant. He wasn't with me, and my dad was in New York, he was on the East Coast [during] the pandemic. So to be able to have this experience and share this time with my friends and family has been really wonderful, and not something that I got to do before."

Meanwhile, Lea previously admitted that motherhood has changed her entire outlook on life.

The actress - who is best known for playing Rachel Berry in the hit TV series 'Glee' - suggested that she's become less career-focused since she gave birth to her baby boy.

During an appearance on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', Lea explained: "It was all about my career. I've been so career-focused my entire life, I think to a fault.

"I think I have this sense of drive that created a lot of blind spots for me in my life."