Celine Dion made her musical comeback during the Olympics opening ceremony.

The 56-year-old star stopped performing live after she was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome - a progressive neurological disorder that affects her muscles - in December 2022, but Celine made her long-awaited return during the spectacular opening ceremony in Paris on Friday night (26.07.24).

The award-winning star closed the ceremony - which also featured an eye-catching performance from Lady Gaga - with a rendition of Edith Piaf's 'L’Hymne à l’amour'.

Celine performed on a platform underneath the Eiffel Tower, which was adorned with the Olympic rings.

The event featured a flotilla that went along the Seine river in Paris, and was witnessed by a host of world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron.

Celine was spotted in Paris earlier this week, sparking speculation that she would perform during the opening ceremony.

And Macron recently admitted that she would be a welcome addition to the opening ceremony.

Speaking to French broadcaster France 2, Macron said: "Apparently she has arrived in Paris, it's great!

"I would be immensely happy if she could be at this opening ceremony, like all our compatriots."

Despite this, Macron suggested that he didn't actually know whether she would perform or not.

He added: "I will not reveal anything, what [opening ceremony director] Thomas Jolly and all his teams have prepared. There is also a surprise.

"I am not responsible for his schedule."

In June, a source revealed that Celine had been offered the chance to perform at the opening ceremony.

The insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Celine has made no secret of her desire to make it back to the stage, and Paris would be the perfect opportunity for her to do that.

"Unlike other offers which are full shows, making an appearance at the opening ceremony would see Celine performing just one song."