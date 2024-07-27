Kelly Clarkson was reduced to tears by Celine Dion's performance at the Olympics opening ceremony.

The 42-year-old pop star was overwhelmed by emotion as she watched Celine make her musical comeback during the Olympics opening ceremony in Paris.

Kelly - who co-hosted NBC's coverage of the event - shared: "I actually can't talk. A one-of-a-kind opening ceremony."

Celine stopped performing live after she was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome - a progressive neurological disorder that affects her muscles - in December 2022.

And Kelly admitted that she's was amazed by Celine's performance of 'L’Hymne à l’amour'.

The pop star explained: "I was not ready for that. If you know anything about Celine right now, she feels this is her purpose."

Kelly was also wowed by Celine's composure during the opening ceremony in the French capital.

She said: "I’m so sorry, I’m trying to hold it together. But that she got through that, that was incredible.

"In my field, she is the gold winner for vocal athletes."

Earlier this year, Celine revealed that she was looking forward to making her long-awaited comeback.

The singer admitted at the time that she was desperate to perform live once again.

Celine told the BBC: "I’ll be on stage. I don’t know when exactly, but trust me I will scream it out loud.

"I can’t wait."

Celine will live with stiff-person syndrome for the rest of her life. However, she underwent therapy with the aim of returning to the stage, with Celine explaining that her voice has been "rebuilt" over recent years.

She said: "My voice will be rebuilt. I mean, it started a while ago already. My voice is being rebuilt as we speak, right now."