Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are planning a huge wedding.

The 39-year-old pop star and fiance Orlando Bloom, 47, had originally planned to marry in 2020 but had to postpone due to the COVID-19 pandemic and they are busy making plans for the rearranged event.

Katy told Heart Radio Breakfast: “We are engaged, yes. I was going to get married and then Covid happened and now I have a really large credit at a venue that I am going to use."

Katy - who welcomed daughter Daisy, now three, with Orlando in August 2020 - also revealed she has redesigned her wedding dress, as she was pregnant on the original wedding date.

She said: "I was pregnant then, so the dress is different now. We are going to rework the whole thing."

Katy is also planning a huge world tour for her upcoming seventh album '143' and a big birthday bash for her 40th in October.

She said: "I’m putting together a massive tour, which is being announced soon, and am going to see the world again.

“I had my daughter and Covid happened before that, so it’s been an extended time away, but I am excited to bring my joy and light to the world again.

“Also, I am turning 40 at the end of October so am going to be celebrating that.”