Sir Rod Stewart says his "days are numbered" as he approaches his 80th birthday.

The legendary singer will turn 80 in January 2025 and says he has no fear of death but he is determined to enjoy himself while he can.

He told The Sun newspaper: "I'm aware my days are numbered but I've got no fear. We have all got to pass on at some point, so we are all in the same basket. I am going to be enjoying myself for these last few years as much as I can. I say few — probably another 15. I can do that easy mate, easy."

And, while Rod admitted he can't party like he used to, he admitted he still enjoys plenty of wild nights out with his band.

He said: "I'm not like I was in the '70s and '80s and I can't stay up all night, get drunk and go mad and still have a voice just like that. Nowadays I have to protect my voice before and after every show.

"The older you get, the more you have to do that. Water has a hell of a lot to do with it. But no, you think I just have water on my rider?

"You’re talking to Rod Stewart here, mate. We go mad after every show. There are 13 of us, six women, really great musicians and I make them drink. We absolutely love it.

"Before the show I have a quick Bacardi which I am trying to convince myself is good for my voice.

"After a show we all get stuck into the Martinis. Most bands all go home and go to bed but we don’t. We have a big old party.”

However, he is definitely more health conscious than he was in the past, after battling both prostate and thyroid cancer.

He explained: "I am more aware of my health now than before. You should be when you start ¬getting on a bit. It’s very important.

“I am a bit of a hypochondriac. I think men in particular should take advantage of all the wonderful ¬medical science out there."