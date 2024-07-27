Kim Wilde turns to gardening for the sake of her mental health.

The 63-year-old pop star has had a career in music for more than 40 years but "cannot imagine" going for a long time without working on her plants because it is how she alleviates the "stress" that comes with performing.

She told OK! Magazine: "One of the reasons I was drawn out into the garden initially was to find a way of combating some of the stress elements of my life and career, so it’s certainly about mental health as well as physical health.

"And there’s nothing in the garden that isn’t physical, – even something easy like planting a bulb is physical because you have to prepare the ground which can be a real challenge. I go to the gym a couple of times a week to do weights and all that kind of stuff but the garden is like my second gym. It’s just part of who I am.

“I can’t imagine a year without gardening, in the same way I can’t imagine a year without singing. They’re like breathing to me. I love that I can keep learning and observing and be close to nature. There’s a very spiritual element to it.”

The 'Kids In America' hitmaker - who has Harry, 26, and 24-year-old Harry with her ex-husband Hal Fowler - feels better than she has ever felt in her life and puts it down to her determination to be around for her children for as long as possible.

She said: "“I feel the strongest physically and mentally that I’ve ever felt in my life.

"When you can’t even get out of bed, it really puts everything into perspective. I don’t want to be a burden to my kids or anyone else. I want to be able to walk off this planet so I’ll do everything I can to keep myself as physically and mentally strong as I can be."