Nicole Scherzinger's Pussycat Dolls experience was a "whirlwind".

The 46-year-old singer is a former member of the chart-topping girl group, and Nicole has acknowledged that "so much happened so fast for the Dolls".

Speaking to Us Weekly, Nicole shared: "It was such a whirlwind.

"It’s kind of crazy. So much happened so fast for the Dolls."

The group actually reunited in 2019, and Nicole now looks back on their return with fond memories.

The 'When I Grow Up' hitmaker said: "I’m really proud of when we came back together.

"The pandemic happened and we weren’t able to tour, but we came back together for our song ‘React’ and performed on 'The X Factor', and I was proud of that. We hadn’t been together for, like, ten years, and then we got together for a week and just put that up on stage."

The girl group initially split in 2010, following an impressive run of chart success.

Nicole now feels that the bandmates all "evolved" during their nine-year hiatus.

She said: "I was mostly proud because of the women that we had evolved into.

"That we could come together and say, ‘Wow, life is so much bigger than petty things.’ And half the girls have children, you know what I mean? And families. And that growth as women, of coming together and being supportive of each other - I think that’s what made me the most happy, that we could do that. And I still love and support the girls."

Nicole remains proud of her success with The Pussycat Dolls, and she previously revealed that she was looking forward to celebrating the 25th anniversary of their debut album, 'PCD', which they released in 2005.

Asked how she plans to celebrate the anniversary, Nicole replied: "I believe women around the world should just sing it loud. It’s dedicated to women out there, and it’s an empowering message."