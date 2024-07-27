Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' fourth child is a baby boy.

The 47-year-old actor revealed the gender of their youngest child during a heartfelt conversation with a man named John Bell, whose late son Jake Bell loved 'Deadpool'.

In an interview shared on Ryan's social media accounts, John explained: "What I do now keeps me alive daily, because I've made my peace with death. I'm gonna be reunited with him at some point but it damn right ain't now."

Ryan - who has James, nine, Inez, seven, and Betty, four, with Blake - subsequently thanked John for sharing his story with him.

The Hollywood star also confirmed that Blake gave birth to a baby boy in early 2023.

He told John: "I'm very grateful that you shared his story.

"I want to share with you that I too have a son, and if I love him 1/10th as much as you love Jake, I feel like I've done a pretty damn good job."

Earlier this month, Ryan shared the name of his youngest child during an event in New York City.

The movie star revealed the name at the 'Deadpool and Wolverine' premiere at the Lincoln Center.

Speaking on stage at the premiere, Ryan said: "I want to start by saying thank you to my wife, Blake, who is here.

"I want to thank my kids James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here. I hope that, if I’m lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing - that is, the contents of this movie - that happens in your wondrous life.

"I love that my entire family is here."