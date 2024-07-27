Vanessa Williams' family have helped her to remain "normal".

The 61-year-old star has thanked her support network for helping her to navigate the potential pitfalls of fame.

Vanessa told PEOPLE: "Everyone always says, 'How are you so normal? How are you so grounded? How do you manage things? How do you cope? How do you find solutions?' It's relying on your family.

"Luckily I have a tremendous family that has always been supportive and in times of crisis, that's who you depend on."

Vanessa believes she hasn't allowed fame and success to change her character.

She explained: "The stuff around you doesn't change who you are. Other people's opinions don't change who you are.

"You know what you're made of. So let the dust settle, let the noise quiet down and you'll get your opportunity. So sit in that peace of mind knowing that, 'I haven't changed. I'll show them one day.'"

What's more, Vanessa was always confident that she would one day become a big success.

The 'Desperate Housewives' star said: "I'm very competitive.

"I knew I was talented, so I knew that there was success to be had. I don't like hearing no, so one door closes, well, then there's got to be a side door, a back door."

Despite this, Vanessa recently admitted that she was "so naive" early on in her career.

The actress resigned her title as Miss America after X-rated photographs of her were published in a magazine, and Vanessa found it difficult to navigate the controversy.

Reflecting on the scandal, she told PEOPLE: "There was a tremendous amount of onus, pressure, shame, judgement.

"Had there been an internet to break back then. I took all that on as a 21 year old. It was global. You can fail quietly, but that was a worldwide fail.

"I look back at my 19-to 20-year-old self and think, ‘Oh my God you were so naive, so trusting, so vulnerable.'"