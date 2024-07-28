Perrie Edwards doesn't hold a grudge against former fiance Zayn Malik.

The 31-year-old singer - who split from the former One Direction hunk in 2015 - explained her current relationship with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has shown her what true and "healthy" love should be like, but she doesn't think the 'Pillowtalk' hitmaker was solely responsible for the cracks in their romance.

Speaking on SiriusXM, she said of her relationship with her footballer fiance: "It’s safety, it’s calm. It’s being able to approach that person with anything and know that they’ll support you. They’ve always got your back. It’s a healthy love and I can’t explain it. It just feels nice.

“You don’t feel that gut-wrenching feeling. You just have such an understanding with each other that the love’s there because you just love and adore them and want the best for them. And it’s like the feeling’s mutual.

“Don’t get me wrong, at the same time in relationships like that, it’s not that anyone’s to blame in the situation, so to speak, but when you are young, you do just think that idea of love is normal and it’s not. And you don’t realise that until you step away from it and then you experience something different, is how I would say my experience was.”

The 'Tears' singer admitted her previous high-profile break-up had left her shaken and made her think: “Not sure I want to try that again.”

The former Little Mix star met Alex - with whom she has two-year-old son Axel - on exclusive dating app Raya and fell for his sense of humour.

She recalled: “This beautiful man specimen stood at the door and I was, like, ‘I love you’. And that was it. “And he was funny. If he wasn’t, it probably would’ve fizzled out by that night.”