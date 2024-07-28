Normani says being in Fifth Harmony "took a toll on my confidence".

The 'Motivation' singer - who recently released her debut solo album 'Dopamine' - admits there were times when she felt "inadequate" and it was challenging with the intense spotlight the girl group was under, but she wouldn't change any of it for the world because it's all "part of" her "story".

Asked if she has "embraced" her time in the 'That's My Girl' band and if she has any PTSD from those days, she told Rolling Stone UK: "It's a combination of things.

"I'm grateful for all of it, even the moments where I might've felt inadequate or less than. It definitely has a lot to do with why

"I am the way that I am. It definitely took a toll on my confidence.

"It's just another testament to my resilience. Would I do some things differently or wish that some things were done differently?

"Of course, but I also don't want to sit here and make it sound like it wasn't part of my story.

[Fifth Harmony member] Lauren [Jauregui, 28] just texted me today."

Normani, 28, also revealed she often goes "down memory" lane and plays back Fifth Harmony's music.

Asked what they discussed, she said: "Oh, no. That's sacred. That's for me and her. It's crazy that we're talking about everything and today she hit me up. Every now and then I'll go down memory. lane. It starts off with me playing

one song. It actually happened maybe a month or two ago. I was on FaceTime with my boyfriend, and I played one of our more R'n'B-leaning records. He was like, 'Are you going down memory lane?' I'm like, 'Am I? Is that what's happening?' I guess it was. But we were babies. We were so innocent, and I think that's the struggle of us having to face reality under very unrealistic circumstances. I always say we did the very best we could with what we had, so I'm proud."

Fifth Harmony - which also included Ally Brooke, 21, Dinah Jane, 27, and Camila Cabello, also 27 - shot to fame on 'The X Factor'.

Camila departed in 2016 with the girls announcing their hiatus in 2018 to pursue solo projects.