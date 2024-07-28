Robert Downey Jr. is returning for the next 'Avengers' movies - but not as Iron Man.

The 59-year-old actor - who played the snarky hero from the eponymous 2008 flick until the character's gut-wrenching death in 2019’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’ - was unveiled as the villainous Victor Von Doom aka Dr. Doom in the upcoming 'Avengers: Doomsday' and 'Avengers: Secret Wars' at Comic Con on Saturday (27.07.24).

The presentation saw Marvel boss Kevin Feige confirm Anthony and Joe Russo would be returning to the franchise to direct 'Doomsday', and they explained the film would lead towards an adaptation of the popular comic-book 'Secret Wars', but not before the return of a familiar face.

As over 20 people in olive green robes and masks assembled on the stage, Joe Russo teased: “If we’re going to bring Victor Von Doom to the screen — he is one of the more complex characters in all of comics … this is potentially one of the more entertaining characters in all of fiction.

“If we’re going to do this … then we are going to need the greatest actor in the world.

“As proof of the unimaginable possibilities of the Marvel Universe, we give you the one person who could play Victor von Doom…”

Downey, in a brighter green outfit, then stepped forward and removed his headgear to screams from the crowd.

He quipped: “New mask, same task.

"What did I tell ya? I like playing complicated characters."

Meanwhile, the Russo brothers admitted they were excited to come back for 'Secret Wars', which they previously described as their dream project.

After a montage of highlights from their previous work with Marvel showed on screen, Anthony said: “That four-movie run was incredible.

"And it left us really spent, with all of our emotions on the floor. In the time since, through a very special story, Joe and I have come to potentially see a road forward with you all.”

Joe added: “It’s the biggest story that Marvel Comics ever told, it’s the first comic book run that I read as a kid that made me fall in love with comics. It’s the reason why Ant and I are standing up here. And I think you all the know the name of it.”

The 'Avengers: Secret Wars' title then flashed on the big screen.

The movies will be written by Stephen McFeely and mark a change for the fifth film in the franchise.

Two years ago, the next installment was announced as 'Avengers: The Kang Dynasty' and would have starred Jonathan Majors as time-travelling villain Kang, but after the actor was found guilty of harassment and assault in December, the studio cut ties with him, requiring an overhaul of the movie.

'Avengers: Doomsday' is due out in May 2026, and 'Avengers: Secret Wars' will follow a year later.