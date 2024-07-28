Paris Hilton is "obsessed" with her son.

The 43-year-old star has taken to social media to reveal that her 18-month-old son Phoenix recently spoke his first word, and Paris has admitted that she loves spending time with her baby boy.

The reality TV star - who also has an eight-month-old daughter called London with her husband, Carter Reum - wrote on Instagram: "Baby P’s First Word “Sanasa” [star emojis] Iconic [heart and laughter emojis] l am so obsessed and in love with my little angel baby, he’s my best friend [heart and baby emojis] And I’m so excited to give him and his sister London the most beautiful and magical life ever! [star emojis] Love my #CutesieCrew [heart emojis] #SlivingMom #sanasa (sic)"

Paris' Instagram post also features a video of the heiress sharing a hammock with her baby boy.

Meanwhile, Paris previously revealed that she loves the challenge of motherhood, admitting that she's "never felt so happy" in her life.

Speaking to E! News, Paris shared: "It's been such a special time.

"My little baby boy is my world and he's made my life feel so complete. My husband is just the sweetest, kindest, most loyal and loving partner - just my everything.

"It's been amazing being a mom, being a wife and this new phase of my life. I just never felt so happy."

Paris also admitted in 2023 that she was desperate to have a baby girl, too.

The reality star - who has been married to Carter since 2021 - said: "I can't wait to have my own little princess one day and that's something that we talk about and think about all the time."