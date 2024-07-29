Lady Gaga has sparked rumours she's engaged to her long-term boyfriend Michael Polansky after introducing him as her fiancé.

The 38-year-old pop star is in Paris for the 2024 Olympics after recording a performance for the opening ceremony and she was seen meeting French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal at one of the swimming events and she was caught on camera introducing her boyfriend as her "fiancé".

In the clip - posted on TikTok by Attal - Gaga was seen greeting the politician before introducing her "fiancé" Michael, who leans over to shake Attal's hand.

Attal captioned the video: "Thank you Lady Gaga for your stunning performance at the opening ceremony. It was breathtaking."

The couple are believed to have been together since 2020. The singer was previously engaged to actor Taylor Kinney - they were together for around five years after meeting on the set of her music video for 'You and I' in 2011.

They got engaged on Valentine's Day 2015 but split the following year.

Gaga went on to date talent agent Christian Carino and they were also rumoured to have been engaged, but they split in 2019 after two years together.

The 'Born This Way' singer previously admitted she is "excited" to get married and have children as well as carrying out more philanthropic work and funding a team of doctors to carry out research on fibromyalgia and neuropathic and chronic pain - which she suffers from.

Gaga told InStyle magazine that her aims are: "Marriage. More music, more movies, more charity with the Born This Way Foundation [a nonprofit dedicated to empowering youth and supporting mental health and wellness].

"I want to do way more philanthropy. I want to help fund more research about fibromyalgia and neuropathic and chronic pain by putting a team of doctors together.

"I have a lot of dreams and hopes. What I will actually accomplish, I have no idea, but I know that I'll be doing it with the people I love."

Asked about starting a family, she said: "I will say I am very excited to have kids. I look forward to being a mom. Isn't it incredible what we can do?

"We can hold a human inside and grow it. Then it comes out, and it's our job to keep it alive. It's so funny - everyone works out of my house every day. When they come in, I always say, 'Welcome to the Womb!'"