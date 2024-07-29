Lana Condor feels "lost" following the death of her mother.

The 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' actress - who was adopted alongside her brother Arthur from a Vietnamese orphanage when she was four months old - has penned a heartfelt tribute to her "beautiful mama", Mary Condor, after she passed away "a few days" ago.

Lana wrote on Instagram on Sunday (28.07.24) alongside a photo of herself with her mom when she was a toddler: "My beautiful beautiful mama,

"I’m laying here thinking about everything I want to say to you, how to put into words the sheer devastation of losing you and how it has carved me out and left me lost.

"I keep thinking you just went out to run a quick errand, maybe you’re grabbing that smoked salmon dip we both love and that you’ll be right back, or that you just missed my call because you didn’t have your phone on you because you preferred to be present in the moment and look up instead of down.

"I keep thinking that you’ll call me right back. I keep thinking that I still have you here."

The 27-year-old star credited her mom for shaping her into the person she is today as she taught her qualities such as empathy, compassion and humour.

She continued: "I want, I need, you to know that every good thing I am, is because of you. You taught me how to love the world and others as if there was no such thing as hate.

"You taught me to always trust my gut and run fiercely with my instincts. You taught me empathy, in a world that needs much more of it.

"You showed me what unconditional kindness and compassion is, and that both should always be our first choice.

"That seeing the world thru humor filled lenses is not only one of our best survival techniques, but also a brave choice, that can improve our daily lives exponentially.(sic)"

Lana closed by pledging her "endless" love to her mother.

She wrote: "You infused our world with so much joy and warmth and color that I fear the sunrises will always now feel somewhat muted because you aren’t here to watch them with me, like we always loved to do.

"It’s only been a few days since I lost you, but I miss you like you’ve been gone for way longer and also like you just left.

"I hope you are running in the wind, and have all the answers to your everlasting curiosity. I miss you with my whole soul.

"I used to say 'I love you more than you could possibly ever know,' I hope now, wherever you are, that you know.

"You found me first, and I pray with everything that I am, that you’ll find me again. I love you endlessly. Love, Lanzie. [dove emoji]"