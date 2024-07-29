Ben Affleck has reportedly splashed out $20 million on a new home in Los Angeles.

The 'Argo' star is believed to have closed a deal on a mansion in the affluent area of Pacific Palisades for $20.5 million with TMZ.com reporting Ben's property features five bedrooms and six bathrooms as well as a media room and guest house with the purchase coming just weeks after he put the house he shared with his wife Jennifer Lopez up for sale.

The new house is much smaller than the mansion in Beverly Hills he bought with Jennifer last year which boasted 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms, a 12-car garage, room for parking 80 cars, a 5,000 square-foot guest penthouse, caretaker house and a two-bedroom guard house as well as a pool and an indoor sports complex.

The couple put the house on the market earlier this month for $68 million just over a year after they bought it back in May 2023.

The news come after Jennifer recently celebrated her 55th birthday in the Hamptons. The singer/actress threw a lavish ‘Bridgerton’-themed fancy dress party on the weekend before her birthday and she then celebrated her big day by going for a meal in East Hampton with her mum Guadalupe Rodríguez, her manager Benny Medina and several friends .

Ben is not believed to have attended the fancy dress party or the birthday meal.

On her birthday, Jennifer shared an emotional message with fans thanking them for all their well wishes. In a post on Instagram, she wrote: "I’ve been seeing all of your birthday wishes, beautiful videos, and posts all last night and this morning from all over the world. I have laughed, smiled, shed some tears, and when I saw the billboard in Times Square, I was completely overwhelmed.

"I really do have the best, most amazing fans in the world. I could never express how moved I am or how incredibly blessed I feel to have all of you be a part of my life. Thank you sooooo very much."