Prince William has given Prince George's godfather a job.

The Prince of Wales inherited the Duchy of Cornwall Estate following the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, in September 2022, and he has appointed William Van Cutsem, one of his oldest and closest friends, as an advisor.

Documents for the Duchy's annual report obtained by the Daily Telegraph newspaper describe the 44-year-old chartered surveyor as having a “keen interest in regenerative farming practices within the family’s home and farming businesses”.

The news of William's appointment comes shortly after it was revealed the prince has removed Queen Camilla's sister, Annabel Elliot, from the estate's payroll.

King Charles - who previously held the Duchy of Cornwall Estate - had appointed his sister-in-law as chief designer of estates following his marriage to Camilla in 2005, paying her several hundred thousand pounds for her services as an interior designer, working across the holiday cottage portfolio in Cornwall, Wales and the Isles of Scilly.

Past accounts showed Annabel had been paid “in the normal course of business and on an arm’s length basis” varying amounts ranging between £19,625 and £82,272 to maintain its rental properties as well as the Duchy offices and its plant nursery, and also reimbursed additional amounts for the purchase of furniture and furnishings.

However, the Estate's latest accounts - which cover William's first full year as Duke of Cornwall - showed the interior designer hadn't been paid for her services during the 2023-2024 period.

But Annabel was recently employed to oversee work on the visitor centre and restaurant at Balmoral, the King's Scottish residence, ahead of its public opening this summer, and royal sources confirmed she will be involved with the household when "apprioriate opportunities" arrive.

She is also believed to have carried out some work on the Sandringham Estate over the last 18 months.