Amazon is to offer "personalised recommendations" to its Prime Video users with the help of AI.

The tech giant's in-house video streaming service offers millions of blockbusters and television series to its subscribes around the world and now it has been revealed that they will make things "easier" for users going forward with a host of new updates.

In a blog post, Amazon said: "There’s so much to discover on Prime Video, and with these updates, you’ll be able to navigate across our vast entertainment destination with ease. With more personalized recommendations powered by generative AI, you can discover content that is tailored to your individual preferences, allowing you to spend more time watching and less time browsing. Plus, we’re making it easier to quickly identify movies and series that are available at no additional cost to your Prime membership, find new blockbusters to rent or buy, and add and manage add-on subscriptions."

Bosses at Prime Video have insisted that they have "listened" to customers and are aware that they want a more comprehensive service, which they are hopeful has been delivered in the latest iteration of the streaming giant.

Kam Keshmiri, Vice President of Design at Prime Video, said: "We’re always listening to customers and reviewing feedback, and it's clear that many are in search of a more intuitive streaming experience. With the improvements we have made to the user experience, customers will be presented with an easy-to-navigate entertainment destination where they can discover new titles and enjoy favourites, as well as sign up or switch add-on subscriptions with just a few clicks. Best of all, they can do this while using a single login."