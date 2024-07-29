Charli XCX has shared her must-have fashion and beauty buys.

The 31-year-old pop star opened up about her essentials in a YouTube video for GQ - revealing she likes to buy secondhand designers pieces because "recycling" is good and she has a pair of Prada boots which she wants to keep forever so she's had them reheeled to give them some more life.

Charli went on to reveal her favourite perfume is Byredo Bibliotheque, adding: "I actually like a lot of different Byredo scents, but right now we're rocking with Bibliotheque ... People have said I tend to over-spray, over-scent but that's their problem, not mine because I think it smells great."

She added that as a teenager her go-to fragrance was Glow by J-Lo and Pink by Lacoste.

Charli went on to hail Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask as her the product she won't leave the house without explaining she became obsessed with it after acne medication dried her skin out.

She said: "I just really like use this every day to the point where like if I was going out and I didn't have a pot of this, I would go home and get it and go back out again.

"It's actually a sleeping mask, but I use it more just like a lip balm. When I was like 25, 26. I developed like insane like sudden like adult acne and I had to go on [medication] I think and that just really dries your skin out a lot. It was then I became very dependent on lip balm and I tried lots of different ones and this was my favourite. "

The singer also pinpointed Diptyque Figuier Scented Candles as one of her travel essentials, saying: "I love these candles because, you know, they just make a room smell really good, which is cool, especially when you’re on tour.

"Sometimes dressing rooms aren’t super glamorous like people maybe would think they are. They’re actually often smelly and gross. So these really fix that problem."