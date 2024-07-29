PS Plus Extra and Premium's player count fell in July.

New data, revealed by TrueTrophies, has revealed that PS Plus Extra and Premium games for July 2024 saw 48 percent fewer players than June's line-up.

In fact, July has seen the third-lowest PS Plus Extra and Premium player count of 2024 so far.

The data is based on a sample of over 3.1 million active PSN accounts and suggests that demand for PS Plus Extra and Premium has slumped in recent times.

The fall may come as a something of a surprise, after 'Remnant 2' was added to PS Plus Extra earlier this month and it proved to be a hit with gamers, making it the third-highest debut on the platform in 2024.

Last year, meanwhile, Sony announced plans to launch a sleeker version of the PlayStation 5.

The tech giant confirmed that the smaller console - which will have the same specifications as the current PlayStation 5 - will be released in late 2024.

PlayStation's Sid Shuman explained in a blog post: "The new PS5 has been reduced in volume by more than 30 percent, and weight by 18 percent and 24 percent compared to the previous models. There are four separate cover panels, with the top portion in a glossy look, while the bottom remains in matte."