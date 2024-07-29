Olympic-themed video games "are extremely time-sensitive products".

The Paris Olympics kicked off earlier this month, and Christopher Paul, a professor of communications and media at Seattle University, has explained why there hasn't been an Olympics-themed video game this time around.

Speaking to the French publication Le Monde, Christopher said: "Sports games are extremely time-sensitive products that are only bought at the start of the sporting season. With Olympic video games, it's even worse."

The Olympics is a hugely popular television event. However, because it's a relatively brief event, it's difficult to achieve sustainable success with an Olympics-themed video game, according to the expert.

He said: "The publisher only has a two-month window every four years during which it can hope to sell it."

In the last 40 years, every summer Olympics - with the exception of the Seoul Games in 1988 - has had its own video game title.

However, due to various factors - including spiralling development costs and the fee required to use the official Olympic Games license - a lot of gaming publishers have decided to overlook the event and instead spend their cash on other, longer-lasting sporting events.