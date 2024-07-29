Activision believes skill-based matchmaking is better for all gamers.

The video game publisher - which has enjoyed huge success with the 'Call of Duty' and 'Guitar Hero' franchises - has published a 25-page white paper that looks at the impact of skill-based matchmaking, and the company has concluded that it's ultimately better for gamers.

In a paper titled 'Matchmaking Series: The Role of Skill in Matchmaking', the company noted that the report "shares a look at matchmaking inside Call of Duty multiplayer, including how we always work to create a balanced system for the benefit of all players. While skill is one of many factors in matchmaking; it is not the driving force behind Call of Duty’s matchmaking system".

The white paper added: "Playing a better opponent may push players to become more proficient over time, but being severely outperformed in their matches, our testing has shown, instead leads players to quit matches in progress or to not play multiplayer."

What's more, Activision noted that "historical testing reveals that low- and mid-skill players would be unlikely to participate in such a playlist. As a match can only be created from players actively searching for a playlist, the likely result would be matches composed solely of high-skill players".