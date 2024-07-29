Princess Beatrice has been named the Best Dressed in Britain.

The 35-year-old royal - who is the daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York - was ridiculed for her sartorial choices in her 20s, but now respected fashion and lifestyle magazine Tatler have appointed her the most stylish woman of 2024.

Explaining Beatrice's position at the top of the list, the publication hailed her as the "Princess of Perfection" and wrote: "The master of this fashion feat? Princess Beatrice of York.

"Once the subject of much jest thanks to that Philip Treacy hat at the Prince and Princess of Wales’s wedding (the masses weren’t ready for millinery that marvellous), Beatrice has since become a beacon of sartorial elegance, pairing vintage-inspired cuts with fresh-from-the-catwalk glamour. Resplendent in Richard Quinn, mesmerising in Monique Lhuillier or beaming in Beulah London, the princess is the pinnacle of contemporary splendour.

"But you don’t need a title or tiara to rule the red carpet, royal weddings or the steps of The OWO, the hottest landmark in town, where dazzling dresser Anu Hinduja proves that today’s sovereigns of style conjure palace-worthy grandeur while playing by their own rule book. Fashion favours the brave – and the bon vivant."

Designer Jade Holland Cooper took second place, while the highest placed man on the list was 19-year-old Cruz Beckham, the youngest son of David and Victoria Beckham.

The magazine wrote of the teenager: "Move over, Brooklyn: the new Beckham on the scene is getting David-level fanfare for his dressing. Uber-cool in sports-luxe silhouettes and tailored like a rock star, Cruz just gave London Fashion Week Men’s its new poster boy."

Lord William Gordon-Lennox, the 27-year-old son of the Duke of Richmond, and 75-year-old Annabel Elliot - Queen Camilla's sister - rounded out the top five.

The top 10 was completed by designer Anu Hinduja, Jack Grealish's partner Sasha Atwood, Lucy Van Straubenzee - who is married to Prince William's good friend

Thomas Van Straubenzee - Chelsea FC player Ben Chilwell and Lady Victoria Starmer, who has garnered attention for her outfits in recent week after her husband, Sir Kier Starmer, was voted Prime Minister.

Tatler magazine's Top 10 Best Dressed 2024:

1. Princess Beatrice

2. Jade Holland Cooper

3. Cruz Beckham

4. Lord William Gordon-Lennox

5. Annabel Elliot

6. Anu Hinduja

7. Sasha Atwood

8. Lucy Van Straubenzee

9. Ben Chilwell

10. Lady Victoria Starmer