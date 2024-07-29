Tom Daley decided to return to the Olympics after his young son begged him to compete.

The 30-year-old diver retired from the sport after winning a gold medal at the 2021 games in Tokyo, but he made a comeback at the event in Paris on Monday (29.07.24) to compete alongside Noah Williams in the Men's Synchronised 10m Platform where the pair took silver - and Tom has revealed the only reason he got back into diving was because five-year-old Robbie begged him after a visit to the Olympic Museum in Colorado Springs.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Tom - who has Robbie and younger son Phoenix, 16 months, with husband Dustin Lance Black - explained: "I think I always had my mind set on five Olympic games. Phoenix, our youngest son, was born in Colorado Springs which I didn't know at the time was where the Olympic and Paralympic city and training centre is and the museum.

"And we went to the museum before Phoenix was born and at the end of the museum they had this video on what it means to be an Olympian. I remember the video finishing and of course, I was there crying.

"Lance looked over and thought, 'Oh, God. I know what this means'. Robbie was like, 'Papa, I want to see you dive in the Olympics'. And that was that."

The sports star also revealed Robbie has slready shown signs of following in his footsteps.

He said: "Robbie likes coming to training sessions with me sometimes on a Saturday.

"He jumped off the 3m [diving board)]when he was four and he's been really into the 'having fun' side of it. But if I try to say, 'oh, next time just try to get your legs together or point your toes', he's like, 'Papa, I know how to do it ...' He'll tell me what I need to do."

Tom announced his return to diving last year ahead of the Games in Paris. He was just 14 years old when he made his debut at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and went on to win a bronze medal at the London Games in 2012 and another in Rio in 2016. He took gold and another bronze in Tokyo.