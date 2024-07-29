Jennie Garth managed to salvage her "friendship" with her ex-husband Peter Facinelli.

The 52-year-old actress was married to 'Twilight' star Peter, 50, from 2001 until 2013 and has daughters Lucia, 26, Lola, 21 as well as 17-year-old Fiona with him but admitted that before they reunited on her 'I Choose Me' podcast earlier this year, they had been "doing it all wrong" with it came to co-parenting in a civil manner.

She told People: "I have people in my life who are going through divorce and struggling so much with it, and I feel like I have wisdom to impart on them now that I have some distance and I've gone through all of the emotions post-divorce.

"I just really wanted to provide some, maybe, inspiration to people that are in the dark place of divorce and let them see that there is a light at the end of the tunnel if you choose to see it.

"That's what Peter and I ultimately wanted more than anything was to have our friendship back and be able to co-parent in a healthier way because we had been doing it all wrong for a while."

The former 'Dancing with the Stars' contestant - who made her name starring as Kelly Taylor throughout the 'Beverly Hills, 90210' franchise and later starred opposite Amanda Bynes in the WB sitcom 'What I Like About You' - also noted that her children are "happy" with all arrangements and admitted that resolving it all feels like a "weight" off her shoulders.

She added: "The girls are so happy and there's just a big weight off my shoulders. That's a conflict I don't need to carry anymore!"

Jennie - who is now married to with Dave Abrams - recently told listeners of her podcast of her joy that her ex-husband had unblocked her on social media and declared that they were "officially friends" more than a decade after they split up.

She said: "I want to share with you guys something really quickly. The good that has come from this pod … but specifically the episode with my ex Peter. "Guys, we are officially friends now.

"I’ve been blocked on his socials for so long that I stopped caring years ago. But I’m unblocked now. That’s big news."