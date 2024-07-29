Chris Hemsworth has joked that his kids are "his agents" after they got involved with his latest movie role.

The 40-year-old actor - who has India, 12, and 10-year-old twins Sasha and Tristan with his wife Elsa Pataky - was able to record part of his voice role as Optimus Prime in the upcoming action film 'Transformers One' at his home and recalled his kids "creeping in" on him as they offered words of encouragement.

During an appearance at the San Diego Comic-Con, he told 2024 told US TV show 'Extra': "I did some of my recording in L.A. at the Paramount Studios and then some of it in my living room with a microphone and a sound technician and my kids kind of creeping in behind, listening and trying to distract me. So, they saw some of it come to life"

"They were like, ‘You have to do it. You have to do it,’ so they’re going to get 10% of the cut. I think they’re my agents in this one."

The Hollywood star is also known for playing the title role in the 'Thor' franchise and admitted that even though he has appeared in four installments so far, he is unsure about a fifth.

He said: "I'm waiting to hear as well. I don't know. I don't know. I loved every second of the Marvel experience, and I'm always down to do more, but we're all sort of waiting to hear what's happening."

The 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' actor was also noted for holding meet and greets at various Comic Con events over the years and while this time marked his first in a considerable amount of time, he Chr