Richard Simmons’ housekeeper is convinced the late fitness guru was killed by a heart attack.

The exercise fanatic was found dead at his home on Belfast Drive, Los Angeles, after emergency workers responded to a 911 call from his long-term helper Teresa Reveles on 13 July – with his passing coming a day after he turned 76 and four months after he told fans he had been diagnosed with skin cancer.

Teresa, who discovered Richard’s body the morning after his 76th birthday, told People about how she noticed his hands were balled into fists when she found him: “That’s why I know it was heart attack. I had a heart attack a few years ago, and my hands did the same.”

Teresa added her ex-boss looked “peaceful” and she believed he “died happy”.

She also confirmed a report that claimed Richard fell in his bathroom on his birthday but refused medical help because he didn’t want to spend the special day in the hospital.

She said Richard told her: “‘Why don’t we wait and we do it in the morning?’” Teresa added: “But in the morning, it was too late.”

Law enforcement does not believe foul play is involved in Richard’s death but the investigation into the manner and cause of his death is still ongoing.

He was laid to rest in a private funeral at the Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park and Mortuary in Los Angeles on 19 July.

His older brother Lenny Simmons told People in a statement provided by his longtime publicist, Tom Estey: “Our beloved Dicky was laid to rest this morning surrounded by only family and closest friends.

“We pray for your continued love and support during this very difficult time.”

Lenny asked his late brother’s fans to “remember him for the genuine joy and love he brought to people’s lives”.

He added Richard “truly cared about people” as he “called, wrote and emailed thousands of people throughout his career to offer help”.

Lenny concluded: “So don’t be sad. Celebrate his life.”