Slash’s heart has been “permanently fractured” by the death of his stepdaughter.

The Guns N’ Roses guitarist, 59, was left devastated when Lucy-Bleu Knight passed away aged 25 on 19 July, and he has now paid tribute to her with an emotional post on Instagram.

He said alongside a picture of Lucy-Bleu: “My heart is permanently fractured. I will never ever stop missing you and remembering what a beacon of happiness, laughter, creativity and beauty you have always been. And still are.

“The brightest light in the lives of so many that loved you so much. I find solace in the hope that you are at peace now. I will love you eternally.”

Slash announced Lucy-Bleu’s death on July 22, after telling fans a day earlier he was pulling out of four shows on his ‘S.E.R.P.E.N.T.’ festival tour due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

According to Los Angeles Medical Examiner records obtained by In Touch, she died on 19 July.

They have said the autopsy on Lucy-Bleu has been completed and the body is ready for release – but the cause of death has been deferred pending additional testing, and an investigator has been assigned to the case.

Slash, real name Saul Hudson, told fans Lucy-Bleu “passed away peacefully” in a statement posted on her Instagram Stories, in which he added: “Lucy-Bleu Knight (December 6, 1998), beloved daughter of Meegan Hodges and Mark Knight, stepdaughter of Samantha Somers Knight and Slash, sister of Scarlet Knight, stepsister of London and Cash Hudson, passed away peacefully in Los Angeles, California, on July 19, 2024.

“Lucy-Bleu was an incredibly talented artist, a passionate dreamer, and a charming, lovable, sweet soul.

“The family asks for privacy at this time and requests that social media speculation be kept to a minimum as they grieve and process this devastating loss.”

Slash dated Lucy-Bleu’s mother Meegan Hodges, 55, in 1989 before they got together again in 2015.

Meegan had her late daughter with her ex, Mark Knight and her cause of her death remains unknown.

Slash resumed his tour on 28 July with a performance at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto and is set to continue with his gigs until the end of August with shows in cities including Boston, New York, Atlanta and more.