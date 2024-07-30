Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky have reportedly been secretly engaged for “several months”.

The singer and actress, 38, got fans excited on Sunday (28.07.24) when she introduced entrepreneur Harvard University graduate Michael as her “fiancé” when they met France’s Prime Minister Gabriel Attal at a swimming competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

People has now reported Michael had proposed by the time the pop star celebrated her 38th birthday in March.

The outlet added Gaga did not wear her engagement ring to her celebratory dinner party at the time to avoid being photographed with the band.

A source said: “The couple shared the happy news with family and close friends right away but wanted to keep the engagement private otherwise.

“Everyone’s excited about them getting married… (Gaga is) the happiest with Michael.”

The insider also told how Michael is “excited and supportive” of Gaga’s career, adding: “He can’t stand being in the spotlight but lets her shine.”

They said he “has his own business priorities” Gaga is “supportive of”, and added the pair are “great together”.

And the source said they are also planning for more than a wedding as they would also “love to have a family”.

Gaga – born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta – told France’s prime minister in Paris: “This is my fiancé, Michael,” before the politician shook Polansky’s hand and went on to compliment Gaga’s “stunning” and “breathtaking” performance during the Olympics opening ceremony on Friday (26.07.24.)

Gaga and Michael first sparked engagement rumours in April when she was photographed wearing a massive diamond on her left ring finger.

The couple was first linked in 2019, and Michael has been at her side at a string of awards shows.

Gaga told The Hollywood Reporter in 2021: “My dogs and the man that I love are my whole life.”