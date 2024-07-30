Bella Hadid has declared she would “never knowingly engage with any art or work that is linked to a horrific tragedy of any kind”.

The 27-year-old spoke out after the fury that erupted over Adidas honouring the 52nd anniversary of the Munich Olympics with a campaign that featured Bella marking the relaunch of the firm’s SL72 trainer – which originally debuted in 1972, the same year as the terror-hit Games.

She has now spoken out about the controversy in a long Instagram Stories post, saying: “For those of you that do not know my heart, I want to make sure you’re hearing directly from me about my recent campaign with adidas.

“I would never knowingly engage with any art or work that is linked to a horrific tragedy of any kind.

“In advance of the campaign release, I had no knowledge of the historical connection to the atrocious events in 1972.

“I am shocked, I am upset, and I am disappointed in the lack of sensitivity that went into this campaign. Had I been made aware, from the bottom of my heart, I would never have participated.

“My team should have known, adidas should have known and I should have done more research so that I too would have known and understood, and spoken up.

“As I always have, and always will, speak up for what I believe to be wrong. “While everyone’s intentions were to make something positive, and bring people together through art, the collective lack of understanding from all parties undermined the process.

“I do not believe in hate in any form, including antisemitism. That will never waiver, and I stand by that statement to the fullest extent.”

Bella added it “hurt” her “heart” that so many people had drawn a connection between the campaign and the current “liberation of the Palestinian people” as the situations are so different.

She added: “Palestine is not synonymous with terrorism. This campaign unintentionally highlighted an event that does not represent who we are.

“I will forever stand by my people of Palestine while continuing to advocate for a world free of antisemitism.

“Antisemitism has no place in the liberation of the Palestinian people. I will always stand for peace over violence, any day.

“Hate has no place here, and I will forever advocate for not only my people, but every person worldwide.”

The model has been an outspoken supporter of Palestine, and has Palestinian heritage, sparking controversy over her inclusion in a campaign that celebrated an Olympics that will forever be linked to violence.

At the Munich Olympics in 1972, Palestinian terrorists from the militant ‘Black September’ outfit broke into the Olympic Village where they killed two members of the Israeli team and took nine more members of the Israeli team hostage.

All the hostages were killed, as well as one German police officer.

Adidas Originals shared photos featuring Bella on X with the caption: “Giving Bella Hadid her flowers in the SL 72.”

All campaign photos featuring the model have been removed from the company’s social media accounts in the wake of it and her role being slammed on social media and by the likes of the American Jewish Committee.

Adidas has apologised “for any upset or distress caused” by the connections being made between its campaign and “tragic historical events”.