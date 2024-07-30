Kim Cattrall is starring in a new radio drama that exposes the inside story of the CIA.

The former ‘Sex and the City’ star, 67, will appear in BBC Radio 4’s ‘Central Intelligence’ alongside Hollywood veteran Ed Harris, 73, as well as 41-year-old Johnny Flynn.

Kim has hailed the project a “very well-written, factual and entertaining history of the Central Intelligence Agency from its uncertain inception”.

She added: “A human story full of false starts, gaffs, blunders, and thankfully triumphs on the world stage.

“A thrilling story of Russian Roulette. I was engrossed learning the true story of how this vital agency grew and prospered before and during the Cold War.”

The BBC unveiled news of the 10-part series on Tuesday (30.07.24) as part of a series of commissions that includes an audio version of William Shakespeare’s ‘King Lear’ and new audio adaptations of Charles Dickens’ books.

Kim’s character Eloise Page is said in promotional material for the show to have joined the CIA “on the agency’s first day in 1947 and became one of its most powerful women”.

A blurb for the show added Eloise will narrate the show “in hindsight”, taking “the listener on a journey spanning the staggering world events that shaped her career, as well as portraying her relationships with early CIA leaders Allen Dulles (Ed Harris) and Richard Helms (Johnny Flynn)”.

Produced by Goldhawk Productions, Thoroughbred Studios and Rainfall Creations, the series also stars Geoffrey Arend, 46, and 53-year-old Rob Benedict.

A description for the show added: “Told with the polite but sharp, brutally honest, questioning mind she was famous for, in an organization that was long run by a ‘male, pale and Yale’ hierarchy of men, Eloise is a compelling witness to the ambitions, values, strengths, and weaknesses of a string of early CIA leaders whose decisions – good and bad – have shaped the world we live in.”