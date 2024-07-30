Erica Ash has died at the age of 46.

The actress was best known for starring on hit sketch show 'MADtv' - in which an ensemble cast performed parodies of films, other TV shows and current events – and passed away on Sunday (28.07.24), her friend Loni Love confirmed.

She wrote on Instagram: "I am sad to confirm my friend and fellow actress Erica Ash has passed…Erica was talented and hilarious whether it was the show 'Survivor’s Remorse' or 'Madtv' she would put her all into her work. She would always just be there.. now she’s gone.. My sincere condolences to her family and fans."

The star - who did impressions of stars such as Naomi Campbell, Michelle Obama and Whoopi Goldberg during her time on the comedy series - was also remembered by BET, who sent their "deepest condolences" to her friends and family.

Their statement read: "Today, #BETRemembers actress and comedienne Erica Ash who has passed away at the age of 46. Known for being equal parts witty and funny, Erica starred in BET favorites such as legal drama In Contempt and reality spoof Real Husbands of Hollywood. We send our deepest condolences and love to her parents, siblings, friends, and family. "

"Fly high Queen."

It later emerged that the 'Scary Movie' actress had endured a long battle with cancer, and her family have asked for Susan G. Komen Cancer Foundation or other breast cancer charities in lieu of flowers.

In a statement the family added: “Erica was an amazing woman and talented entertainer who touched countless lives with her sharp wit, humor and genuine zest for life. Her memory will live eternally in our hearts.”"