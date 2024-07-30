Josh Hartnett hopes he has "learned a lot" since his days of early stardom.

The 46-year-old actor found fame in the late 1990s and early 2000s as he starred in a string of hit movies like ' 40 Days and 40 Nights' and 'Pearl Harbor' but admitted that in those days, he was just trying to "figure it out” as he adjusted to a lifestyle of being known around the world.

He told Men's Health: "I hope I’ve learned a lot since then. It was all just brand-new, very shiny, and very interesting. I look back on it all fondly, but I also see someone just trying to figure it out."

Following the years where he was known as a teen idol, Josh decided to take further control of his career and admitted that finding a new agent was the key to finding longevity in the film industry.

He said: "I never wanted to chase the hottest property and be one of the guys who could have gotten it but didn’t get it, or whatever. don’t want to be a part of that game. As soon as people see that you’re working in movies that are getting more attention, you become more viable.

"It’s probably just a reflection of who I am. I’m annoyed by people that play the numbers and game the system and just do the safe thing. Generally, I find that kind of bulls***. I’ve always wanted to try to do things that are a little bit more off-centre."

The 'Trap' star actor - who has four children all under the age of 10 with his wife Tamsin Egerton - has appeared in a number of blockbusters like 'Oppenheimer' and 'Wrath of Man' over the years but admitted he would love to make something like an animation so his kids could be involved in his career.

He told E! News: "If someone were to offer me a movie that my kids could watch, I would take it in an instant. But because of the way Hollywood works now, they see me in a different light, and I don't know if I get those roles now. We'll see. But if something comes along# in an animated world or something that's made for children, I would definitely want to do that for my kids. I would love for them to be able to come to the premiere."