Jennie Garth and her ex-husband Peter Facinelli put on a "good face for the world" amid their divorce.

The 52-year-old actress was married to 'Twilight' star Peter, 50, from 2001 until 2013 and has daughters Lucia, 26, Lola, 21 as well as 17-year-old Fiona with him but admitted that before they reunited on her 'I Choose Me' podcast earlier this year, things had become "very difficult" for them to manage as parents.

She told Us Weekly: "From the beginning, I thought in the back of my head, like a conversation with Peter when I got the strength to go forward with it, you know, follow through with it.

"It happened so easily. I was nervous to ask him honestly because … it hasn’t been the easiest for us, and we have been really putting up a good face for the world.

"It’s been very difficult. We wanted to finally tell the truth and let people know that this evolution could happen for us, and it [is a] situation many people … [are dealing with].”

The former 'Dancing with the Stars' contestant - who made her name starring as Kelly Taylor throughout the 'Beverly Hills, 90210' franchise and later starred opposite Amanda Bynes in the WB sitcom 'What I Like About You' - recently noted that her children are "happy" and having sorted through the rift has felt like a "weight" has been lifted off her shoulders.

She told People: "The girls are so happy and there's just a big weight off my shoulders. That's a conflict I don't need to carry anymore!"

Jennie - who is now married to Dave Abrams while Peter is now engaged to Lily Anne Harrison, and has son Jack, 22 months, with her - recently told listeners of her podcast of her joy that her ex-husband had unblocked her on social media and declared that they were "officially friends" more than a decade after they split up.

She said: "I want to share with you guys something really quickly. The good that has come from this pod … but specifically the episode with my ex Peter. "Guys, we are officially friends now.

"I’ve been blocked on his socials for so long that I stopped caring years ago. But I’m unblocked now. That’s big news."