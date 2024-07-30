Olivia Attwood is to launch the world's first Social Fitness Hub.

The former 'Love Island' star, 33, is heading up ‘Mind, Body and Scroll’ with Three UK to help Brits boost their social fitness skills to create stronger networks and a deeper sense of belonging with friends and loved ones.

She said: "I’m always catching up with my friends and family on different group chats, so I’m excited to up my social fitness game to the next level. If you fancy learning new skills, come along to Three’s Mind, Body Scroll event and sign up to one of the classes – it’s time to flex our social muscles."

Doors will open on 7 and 8th August at The Outerne next to Tottenham Court Road station and the immersive two-day social fitness pop-up will be hosted by leading experts to strengthen the nation’s social and communication skills through bite-sized, engaging classes – highlights captured on Three UK social channels.

The 'Loose Women' panellist posed with giant emoji balloons and wore gym gear to announce the event, with free tickets available now.

Tickets for the event can be found at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mind-body-scroll-the-social-fitness-hub-tickets-949082199407?aff=oddtdtcreator.