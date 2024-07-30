Erin Moriarty "doesn't wish to shine any more light" on those who accused her of having plastic surgery.

The 30-year-old actress dealt with a barrage of comments online from followers earlier this year which claimed she had gone under the knife and while she was initially "horrified" at the accusations, she has now decided that "positivity" is the best way to deal with the situation.

She told People: "Honestly, I feel like it can make you susceptible and vulnerable to certain things, but it can also kind of make you more compassionate and make you look at others in a way that ironically, or maybe counterintuitively, ultimately exudes more love than it exudes negativity or pessimism.

"And that's kind of what I've translated it into. I look at every person on the street and I think, They're going through their own battle every single day, and who am I to project onto them or say harsh words to them? So that's kind of how I'm metabolising it. And so far it's worked.

"I don't care to say anything or to really shine any more light onto those people.

"I want to shine light and attention onto those that galvanize me and that feed the small pot of positivity that we have out into the world via social media that is, unfortunately, the minority, but if we focus on it, it can become the majority. And that's what I want to focus on."

'The Boys' star previously admitted that the accusations had left her "heartbroken" after a clip from 'The Megyn Kelly Show' went viral, in which the talk show host, 53, insisted that Erin had "completely changed her face" with the aid of plastic surgery.

In a video posted to Instagram, Erin said: "I am horrified by the reaction, the reductive assumptions, and the aforementioned video that is a prime example of such harassment.

"It’s broken my heart. You’ve broken my heart. You’ve lost the privilege of this account.

"Shame on you Megyn Kelly…Implying that my photo is reflective of women being in a worse place is as false as my conviction of saying that if you resigned, you would be leaving women in a better place.”