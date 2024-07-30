'Star Trek' and 'Doctor Who' are uniting for Intergalactic Friendship Day (30.07.24)

From Wednesday (01.08.24), fans will celebrate an unprecedented crossover between the two sci-fi universes as the come together for a new story in East Side Games' mobile games, 'Star Trek: Lower Decks' and 'Doctor Who: Lost in Time'.

Fans will be treated to the same thrilling story, experienced from two unique perspectives, when a mysterious space-time ripple that throws the Doctor onboard Star Trek: Lower Deck’s U.S.S. Cerritos, while Lieutenant Brad Boimler and Ensign Beckett Mariner find themselves in the Doctor Who universe.

With the ripple disrupting the very fabric of reality, the Doctor must join forces with the resourceful crew of the Cerritos, while Boimler and Mariner team up with the legendary River Song. Together, they race against time to repair the ripple and set things right.

Speaking during the Intergalactic Friendship Day panel at San Diego Comic-Con, 'Star Trek' franchise showrunner and executive producer Alex Kurtzman said: "'Doctor Who' and 'Star Trek' share a history as these two incredibly storied… franchises. We share values. We share perspectives of the world. We want to tell stories that are illuminating about the human race. Each iteration of The Doctor and each iteration of Trek has endeavoured to do that for every generation that it serves. It’s that beautiful connection."

Showrunner and executive producer of the 'Doctor Who Universe', Russell T Davies, added: "I am a great believer in science and also the genuineness of hope.”

When asked if there would ever be a crossover episode, Davis responded: "We would love to bring you a crossover episode and the way we can make that happen is the fans. The fans continue to make crossover art, and stories and continue to ask and push to bring these two universes together. Because we must get together. It must happen.”