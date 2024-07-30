Georgia May Jagger had a "hard time" finding "elevated" skincare products during her younger years.

The 32-year-old model - who is the daughter of Sir Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall - has always been very careful about what she puts on her face and her body.

Speaking to PEOPLE, she explained: "I had eczema, and all through the time that I was modelling and doing lots of catwalk shows, I was always struggling with [it].

"I was having a hard time finding products that felt more elevated and were still fun, but that worked for having sensitive skin."

Georgia now has her own skincare brand called May Botanicals, and she feels very proud of the line that she's managed to create.

She said: "The range is 100 percent natural. It's cruelty-free and organic as well and pregnancy safe."

Georgia already has ambitious plans for the future of the brand.

Asked to forecast what the future will look like, Georgia shared: "It'll probably be one or two products a year."

Georgia's mom feels "proud" of her daughter's success. But Georgia found it "weird" that Jerry gifted May Botanicals products to friends and family at Christmas.

The model - who is expecting her first child with Cambryan Sedlick - said: "I was like, 'Don't give it to people for Christmas, it's embarrassing'.

"It seemed weird! But so sweet and she really, really loves it. And the collection is very inspired by her, because I really wanted it to work for all ages. I am in my early 30s, my sister's 40, my mom is older, so I wanted it to be something for everyone."