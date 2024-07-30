Cardi B laughs off rumours of money troubles

2024/07/30 14:00 (BST)

Cardi B has laughed off speculation that she has financial troubles.

The 31-year-old rap star has taken to social media to rubbish suggestions that she's under pressure to sell her home in Atlanta, because she's battling financial problems.

Cardi - who has Kulture, six, and Wave, two, with rapper Offset - wrote on X: "You bum b****** wish… me and offset bought that house in 2019 for 5 million now it’s worth 7. Check the Atlanta market. And no, we not selling it… and if I ever sold it I would just sell my part to Offset since he loves Atlanta. Throwing salt on my home? Hating bad (sic)"

Cardi has enjoyed a meteoric rise over recent years.

However, the rap star has repeatedly suggested that she was actually happier before she found fame and success.

Cardi - who is one of the best-selling artists in the world - told CR Fashion Book magazine: "One positive thing is that, my family, whatever they want, they get. Everything that I want to buy, I can get. I don’t have to worry so much about my future.

"One negative thing is that, even though I’m happy, I feel like I was a little bit happier two or three years ago when I had less money."

What's more, Cardi feels as though she's lost some control over her own life.

The rapper - who worked as a stripper before finding success in the music business - said: "I had less people who had opinions about my life. I felt like my life was mine.

"Now I feel like I don’t even own my life. I feel like the world owns me."

