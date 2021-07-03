Britney Spears reportedly called 911 to report herself as a victim of conservatorship abuse.

According to The New Yorker, a person close to the singer and law enforcement in Ventura County, California, confirmed that the 'I'm a Slave 4 U' hitmaker telephoned emergency services the day before she gave her testimony in court on June 23.

The 39-year-old pop legend spoke out in court last week about her conservatorship, claiming it has left her "traumatised" and "depressed" - and she called for her father Jamie Spears, who has been in control of his daughter's personal and business affairs since 2008, to be jailed.

She said: "They have me going to therapy three times a week and to a psychiatrist.

"I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive. I don’t feel like I can live a full life. In the meantime, I want this therapist to come to my home, I’m not willing to go to Westlake ... They set me up by sending me to the most exposed places. I need your help.

"My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship, including my management … they should be in jail."

Following his daughter's comments, Jamie's legal team released a statement insisting he "loves his daughter very much".

They said: "He is sorry to see is daughter suffering and in so much pain. Mr Spears loves his daughter very much."

Several stars have voiced their support for Britney following her court appearance, including her ex Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera, Mariah Carey, Khloe Kardashian, Halsey, and Wendy Williams.

A judge has just denied Britney's request to have her dad removed from her conservatorship.

A request from her lawyer Samuel D. Ingham III for her father to be suspended as co-conservator was rejected.

A court order obtained by E! News, which a Los Angeles Superior Court judge signed on Wednesday (30.06.21), stated: "The conservator's request to suspend James P. Spears immediately upon the appointment of Bessemer Trust Company of California, N.A. as sole conservator of estate is denied without prejudice."

Last November, Judge Brenda Penny denied a request for Jamie to be removed from the conservatorship.

But she appointed wealth-management firm Bessemer Trust Company as co-conservator at the time.