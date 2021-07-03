Stacey Solomon is excited to start buying "girly stuff" for her first daughter.

The 31-year-old star is already a mother to three sons - Zachery, 13, and nine-year-old Leighton from previous relationships, as well as two-year-old Rex with her fiancé Joe Swash – but her impending fourth child will be her and the former soap star's first girl.

The TV star is known for her DIY creations and she's already coming up with ideas for a pink room for the unborn tot and can't wait to buy clothes for her.

She told fans on Instagram: "I can not wait to go baby shopping and buy dresses," she told fans on Instagram.

"And make girly stuff for my baby shower."

Alongside a moodboard, she added: "And decorate a girl's bedroom.

"Honestly I can not even get my head around it!

"I'm so excited."

Stacey revealed the sex of the baby by posting a picture on Instagram of herself and Joe stood next to several pink balloons, which she captioned: “Baby Girl [heart emoji] I can not believe I’m writing this… We are growing a little baby girl. To our darling boys, you are the best big brothers anyone could wish for and you’re little sister is the luckiest girl in the world to have you all by her side. I honestly have no words… Mummy Daddy and ALL of your big brothers can not wait to meet you little one… We love you so so much already darling girl. (sic)”

Joe is also father to son Harry, 13, whom he has with ex Emma Sophocleous, it will mark the first baby girl in their blended family.

The ‘Loose Women’ star took to social media last month to share with her followers that the couple have another "little pickle" on the way in a sweet post.

Stacey explained that the couple have been trying to get pregnant for some time but had a series of negative tests.

She began on her Instagram Stories: “Sorry I’ve been so quiet… But we have something we are excited to share with you. I feel nervous for so many reasons."

Alongside a negative test, she continued: “For a really long time we’ve been trying for another pickle… It didn’t work out and this was our news quite a few times.

“We decided we were so lucky already to have our boys. It is our biggest privilege in life and we are so grateful to be parents so we stopped trying and counted ourselves so so so blessed already.”

The couple were "so grateful" when they learned there is an "extra heartbeat" inside her tummy after she felt "yuck".

She shared: “For a while now I’ve felt so yuck and even though I thought about what it felt like I didn’t even want to go and check at first because well, just because, you know (I don’t even like to write it).

“But yesterday we went to check what was going on… And we were so grateful to hear an extra heartbeat in my tummy."