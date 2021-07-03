Rob Lowe has admitted sex scenes are "not fun".

The 57-year-old actor famously got intimate between the sheets with Demi Moore in the 1986 flick 'About Last Night, but he's insisted it's not as sexy filming the steamy sessions on set as people would think.

Speaking to Yahoo! Entertainment, he confessed: "They're not fun.

"They're not a hall pass, as much as you would like it to be."

Branding filming them "boring" and tedious, he added: "They're very technical, and usually very boring. I don't know if you've had to kiss anybody for eight hours straight–it's not fun! It's not all your [sic] bargain for."

However, the ‘911: Lone Star’ star insisted his close pal Demi, 58, made it "comfortable".

He added: "I'm really, really glad it was Demi, and that other people made that decision.

"We were friendly and we were comfortable [with each other], and that's the key to doing any love scene or any nude scene in particular."

Meanwhile, in real life, Rob previously admitted he had no idea his wife had given Gwyneth Paltrow sex advice.

The movie star opened up after the 48-year-old star revealed on his podcast that make-up artist Sheryl Berkoff gave her oral sex tips when she was a teenager

He said last year: "I'm telling you, listen, when I say it's intimate conversations... I would never pull one over on my fans.

"You know, GP, she throws it down... GP calls me and... I was not aware of that story. But can I just say, it doesn't surprise me."

Rob - who married Sheryl in 1991 and has sons Matthew, 28, and John, 26, with his wife - admitted she was a good sport about the revelation.

He quipped: "I was like, 'Lovebug, you are probably going to get some attention, but I am a journalist now and I can't self-edit freedom of the press, of the speech.

"I am just not your husband now, I am a certified journalist."