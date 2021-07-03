Christina Perri didn't think she'd "love again" after losing her baby daughter.

The ‘Jar of Hearts’ singer revealed in November her baby had been “born silent”, just months after enduring a devastating miscarriage in January 2020.

And, Christina – who was expecting her second child with her husband Paul Costabile, with whom she already has three-year-old daughter Carmella – says she has been able to move forward with life through the "power of inner work and healing".

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she said: “When we lost our daughter last November I thought I would never be OK again. I thought I would never laugh or play again or dance again or love again… and for lots of months I didn’t.

“But then I started trying to heal and learn how to live with the pain and grief right along side of the love & joy. How to find even the tiniest purpose in our tragedy and to find something to learn and grow from and grow towards.

“It was so challenging and exhausting, but I can’t share enough about the power of inner work and healing.”

She added: “It’s a doozy.

“I kept telling myself it would all be better by the summer. it would all be better by ocean city. I thought if we could just make it to ocean city we would be OK. And it was true. We made it here and we are OK.”

Earlier this year, Christina admitted she and her family were still healing from their loss, both “together and alone”.

She wrote in February: “we’re healing. a tiny bit every day we take another step forward.

“i keep describing grief as a house. i live in this house now, i just go from room to room. paul and carmella are here in the grief house too. we are healing together and alone. (sic)”

The 34-year-old singer went on to say it has been difficult watching her daughter process the loss, but insisted the family are doing all they can to “be okay”.

She added: "watching carmella grieve has been the hardest, but she is made of stars. she keeps lighting our darkness.

"some days we take three steps forward and some days we don't move. love is guiding us. we keep facing the sun. we keep trying to be ok. we're doing all the therapies and healing things someone can do. we know this is a long road.

"the messages and love we still receive every single day keep carrying us through.

"thank you (sic)"

Christina took to Instagram to announce the tragic news with a picture of her and her husband holding their baby's hand.

She wrote alongside it: "Last night we lost our baby girl. She was born silent after fighting so hard to make it to our world. she is at peace now and will live forever in our hearts."