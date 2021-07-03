Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have paid touching tributes to each other on their second anniversary.

The 'In My Blood' hitmaker and the former Fifth Harmony star have been in a relationship since 2019, and the loved-up pair have marked the milestone on Instagram.

Shawn, 22, shared a sizzling snap of the pair locking lips on the beach in the Caribbean and captioned the picture: "Happy 2 years my baby [love heart emoji]."

While his 24-year-old girlfriend referred to her beau by his pet name, Kuko, and toasted to "more" years of "friendship and love".

She captioned a series of vacation snaps with her man: "happy anniversary Kuko here’s to more joy, more friendship, and more love. (sic)"

Like all couples, the pair have been through their ups and downs.

And the Canadian singer recently admitted an argument with the 'Havana' hitmaker forced him to confront the “bad inside” of him.

Shawn once got into a row with Camila where he raised his voice at her and described the feeling as “the worst” as he was “so terrified of being evil”.

He said: “I raised my voice at her and she was like, ‘I don’t like it when you raise your voice. Why did you raise your voice?’ And I got so defensive. I was like, ‘I wasn’t raising my voice at you!’ And I did raise my voice at her. And I felt her shrink and I felt me grow and I was like, ‘Oh god, this is the worst.’ I’m so terrified of being evil. I’m so scared to be bad.”

Shawn’s fear of being evil then prompted him to sit down with Camila so they could both discuss the confrontation and move forward.

He continued: “Maybe there even is bad inside of me, and I have to just accept that that exists. And that other part of me, he’s just got to be here and we’ve just got to work together until eventually he gets worked in all of the trauma and all of the kinks get rubbed out of him and he’s OK. But I can’t avoid the fact that there’s a little bit of darkness inside of me and letting that darkness kind of be present is a horrible feeling.”

Shawn was “comforted” by his girlfriend before he realised he still needed to apologise for raising his voice in the first place.

He explained: “I made it about my evil and my fear, and she comforted me. And then it took me like 20 minutes of us separately reading our books to be able to come back to her and be like, ‘God, that was a whole thing and I’m really sorry.'”

And now, Shawn is working on allowing himself to be “vulnerable”.

He added: “You think you’re being vulnerable but really you’re just defending yourself even better.”