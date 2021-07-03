Ed Sheeran's idea of a "perfect evening" is being in bed by 8.30pm.

The 'Bad Habits' hitmaker has traded his rock and roll lifestyle and rained in his workload since becoming a father for the first time to 10-month-old daughter, Lyra, who he has with wife Cherry Seaborn.

And he has revealed after working to a strict 9-5 workday, he and his other half like to be tucked up in bed nice and early.

Speaking on the 'Zach Sang Show' podcast, he said: “The other night my wife was in LA and we had a Mexican takeaway and were in bed at 8.30pm. It was like the perfect evening.

“My work now is very structured. I work 9 to 5. I go into work at 9am and finish at 5pm, no matter what.

“Some producers work mad hours and I say to them, ‘If you don’t show up at 9am or between 9am and 10am, I am off’. We are either working or not working.

“I wanted to be present then after six months, I wanted to get structure in. It was really wholesome.”

The 30-year-old singer teased that his upcoming album is a "rollercoaster of emotions" and admitted he's had some "dark dips" in his life.

He said: "I did not want to make an album about being a dad.

“I have done so much. I got married, I lost a good friend and bonded with my dad a bit more…

“It has been a rollercoaster of emotions and I have tried to capture it. It is like diary passages of how I felt then.

“I have had super dark dips and I listen back and think I am glad I am not there any more."

Ed, who uses songwriting as therapy, explained that after the success of his 2017 LP 'Divide', he feared his career had reached its peak.

He added: “I think, for me, it was growing up and thinking my youth was over.

"'Divide' was the biggest album and tour and I did think, ‘What if that was the peak?’ I came to terms with that.

“I don’t go to therapy. My therapy is writing songs which I can now share with the world and through that, you heal.”