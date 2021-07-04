Douglas Booth is engaged to Bel Powley.

The 28-year-old actor has taken to Instagram to announce his engagement to the actress, positing a series of behind-the-scenes snaps of a romantic picnic they enjoyed together on Primrose Hill in London.

Alongside the images - which also included a shot of Bel's sparkling engagement ring - Douglas wrote: "Very, VERY happy! [laughter emoji] @belpowley [champagne and heart emojis] (sic)"

Douglas was subsequently congratulated on his engagement by a number of his showbiz pals, including Sadie Frost, who replied with a series of heart emojis.

Jessie Ware also welcomed the news.

She wrote on Instagram: "Awwwww mazel tov!!!! Xxx (sic)"

Similarly, actor Ray Winstone sent Douglas his congratulations on behalf of himself and the rest of his family.

The London-born actor said: "Congratulations to you both. Much love. The Winnies [heart emojis] (sic)"

Bel, 29 - who has starred in films such as 'Ashes in the Snow' and 'The King of Staten Island' - has also taken to social media to announce their engagement and to express her joy.

The actress posted some loved-up snaps of the celebrity duo on the photo-sharing platform, and she also referenced England's latest win at the European soccer championship tournament.

Bel - who was first linked to Douglas back in 2016 - wrote: "Football’s coming home…and so is my husband [soccer ball, England flag and engagement ring emojis] (sic)"

Bel, like Douglas, quickly received lots of congratulatory messages from her showbiz friends.

Florence Pugh - who stars alongside Scarlett Johansson in 'Black Widow' - wrote: "Ahhhhh!!!! Congratulations chicken!! Amazing news. X (sic)"

Oscar-winning actress Reese Witherspoon also welcomed Bel's engagement news.

The Hollywood star - who appears alongside Bel on 'The Morning Show' - simply said: "WOOOOOHOOOOOO!!! (sic)"